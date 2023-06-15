Oyo Assembly: Again, Ogundoyin emerges Speaker

By Adeola Badru

Lawmaker representing Ibarapa East Constituency, in the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, yesterday, got re-elected as the Speaker of the 10th Assembly.

Ogundoyin, who first had his shot in the Assembly in 2018, following the death of the 8th Assembly speaker, Michael Adeyemo, was consequently elected as the substantive speaker to complete the tenure of the late speaker.

Ogundoyin’s emergence followed the proclamation and inauguration of the 10th assembly by Governor ‘Seyi Makinde.

He was unanimously elected by all the members of the assembly after he emerged as the sole nominee for the position.

Mr Adeola Bamidele, who represents Iseyin/Itesiwaju constituency, nominated him, while Babajide Gabriel, representing Ibadan North II, seconded the nomination.

In his acceptance speech, Ogundoyin promised to work with the executive for the greater progress of the state.

He said: “I am truly humbled by the trust and confidence you have placed in me and other elected principal officers of the House, and I assure you that we will work tirelessly to exceed the groundbreaking achievements of the 9th Oyo State House of Assembly.”