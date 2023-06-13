Oyebanji congratulates Akpabio, Abass, others

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has congratulated the new President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the new Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass on their election to their new offices on Tuesday.

The Governor also congratulated the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau; the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu on their emergence after their election by fellow lawmakers.

Oyebanji equally congratulated the three new Senators and six new House of Representatives members from Ekiti State urging them to be good ambassadors of their state and agents of positive change in their new assignments.

Governor Oyebanji who at the National Assembly to witness the inaugural session, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, described the newly elected presiding officers for the two Chambers of the National Assembly as experienced legislators who are worthy of the offices for which they were chosen by their party and their colleagues.

The Governor urged Akpabio and Abass to use their new positions to assist President Bola Tinubu in translating his Renewed Hope agenda into reality to meet the expectations of Nigerians who invested their votes in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Congratulating the new National Assembly members from Ekiti State on their inauguration as federal legislators, Oyebanji urged them to use their new positions to give quality representation to their constituents and always promote the interests of their state.

He said the state is delighted to have Senators Opeyemi Bamidele, Yemi Adaramodu, Cyril Fasuyi and Representatives Olusola Fatoba, Femi Bamisile, Biodun Omoleye, Adeniyi Ojuawo, Akintunde Rotimi and Akinlayo Kolawole as its ambassadors in the National Assembly, urging them to justify the confidence reposed in them.

The Governor charged them to understand that time is not on their side enjoining them to hit the ground running immediately and give their best shot to their primary assignments of lawmaking, performance of oversight functions and effective representation of their people.

He advised the returning members among them to utilize their privileged positions for the benefit of their people while the first time members should also work hard to make a difference and etch their names in gold.

Oyebanji said his administration would always work in collaboration with the National Assembly members to ensure that Ekiti gets its own fair share of the harvest of good governance, people- oriented policies, life changing project and human capital development for the benefit of its people.