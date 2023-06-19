Overhyped/fake news, threat to national stability — ICPC Chair

Chairman of ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, has called on the media to be wary of fake news and biased reporting, saying that it threatens national stability.

Owasanoye spoke while declaring open a two-day workshop for reporters covering the activities of ICPC, at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

According to him, “fake news and biased reporting threatens all of us. It threatens the stability of the state and it threatens professional competencies and our livelihoods.”

The Chairman stated that the workshop would offer an opportunity for the Commission and the media to close ranks about deciding how to continue to communicate professionally bearing the risk of reporting fake news in mind.

Earlier in his welcome remark, the Director, Public Enlightenment and Education Department, Mr. Mohammed Ashiru Baba, pointed out how over the years, the press had only focused on the arrest and prosecution of ‘big shots’ in the society, saying that such practice negated the efforts at preventing corruption.

According to him, “This one-sided outlook by the media was due to the erroneous belief by some media practitioners that the fight against corruption begins and ends with arrest and prosecution of the corrupt politically exposed persons.”

He added that prosecution and convictions of any profile, ought to be reported widely and positively.