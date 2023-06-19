Over 70,000 worshippers attend NSPPD prayer conference in Uk

By Ayo Onikoyi

No fewer than 70,000 worshippers besieged the Excel Arena London, venue of the NSPPD prayer conference in the Uk.

Hosted by Nigerian pastor, Jerry Eze whose profile has continued to soar in the healing and miracle ministry.

Regarded as one the largest gathering of people in recent times for gospel in the UK, Pastor Eze continues to break boundaries with the gospel of Christ.

The just concluded prayer ministration and conference took UK by storm as it attracted over 70,000 worshippers in two days that it held.

The prayer and healing gathering which started online has become a worldwide phenomenon that keeps attracting crowds all over the world.

With its “What God Cannot Do does not Exist”, pastor Eze continues to lift souls and impact the world through prayers and prophetic impartation.