Over 180 countries reached with global crusade — Kumuyi

….brings 6-day global crusade to close in Port Harcourt

….as Rivers Governor receives Kumuyi

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

The General Superintendent, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, and Convener, Global Crusade with Kumuyi, GCK, Pastor William Kumuyi, Tuesday, disclosed over 180 countries reached global crusade within two years.

Kumuyi revealed this during a courtesy visit to the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, at Government House, along with his wife, Esther Kumuyi and other pastors.

He also briefed the Governor about the six-day Global Crusade with Kumuyi, GCK, which started on Thursday, June 22 to Tuesday 27,2023 at the Deeper Life Bible Church Campground at Rumuodara, Port Harcourt.

Meanwhile,he said within the days of the Crusade a lot of miracles God had wrought in the lives of the people as many gave their lives to Christ and also received unprecedented miracles even according to the theme of the Global Crusade ‘Supernatural Freedom through Christ’.

He added that the Crusade will be brought to a close today (Tuesday) evening with messages and miracle prayers.

He hinted that the Global Crusade under GCK has been held in several States in Nigeria and some African countries including Cameroon, Togo, and Ghana.

He pointed out that the GCK is held three-fold, the Crusade in the evening, where participants gather in large numbers to hear the word of God and prayers are offered to their diverse needs.

That the second fold is the session for Ministers, church workers and Professionals in the morning while the third fold of GCK provides the opportunity to impact teenagers, campus students, corps members and young adults, which is called ‘Impact Academy’, where they are also inspired with the different presentations by their peers, and to climax it, there is a ministration by the Convener of GCK, Pastor Kumuyi, which had brought about the overwhelming transformation of lives.

He also expressed deep appreciation of the church for his (Fubara) support during the six-day Global Crusade.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara with his Deputy, Prof Ngozi Odu, warmly welcomed and received the international gospel evangelist at Government House.

The Governor in a tweet on the visit said, “Today, we received the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministries (@dclmhq), Dr. @pastorwf_kumuyi and his team.

“It was in keeping with our resolve to continue sustaining Christian ethos and values that have remained the foundation of our state and government.”.

The Governor also in his remark maintained that Rivers State is a Christian State, and anything a church is doing to add value to the lives of Rivers people is fully supported.

He also commended the Man of God for choosing Rivers State for the Global Crusade, and he was optimistic that the impact of the Crusade will change the narrative in the lives of the people.

He added that the body of Christ should work as one and continue to pray for the peace, unity, stability and progress of the State and Nigeria at large.