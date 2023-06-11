Our leader won’t undergo surgery inside DSS cell – IPOB

By Steve Oko

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has opposed any proposal to carry out surgery on its Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu inside the Department of State Services, DSS, detention.

Kanu who has been recommended for urgent ear surgery by the DSS medical unit, has remained in solitary confinement at the Abuja headquarters of the secret police since his extraordinary rendition from Kenya in June 2021.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said it was not comfortable with any arrangements to open up Kanu inside the DSS facility.

The state made available to Vanguard read:” IPOB completely rejects any ill-concieved surgery on our leader, Mazi Nnamdi KANU, who has been illegally and unconstitutionally detained in DSS dungeon for two years without charge.

” We reiterate that he should be released to his personal physicians who will perform the prescribed ear surgery on him.

“We want to draw the attention of IPOB worldwide, all lovers of freedom and lovers of Biafra on the dangerous plans to neutralize Mazi Nnamdi Kanu through ear surgery by the enemies on DSS medical team.”

IPOB alleged that the insistence of the authorities to have Kanu undergo surgery inside DSS facility could be a veiled plot to harm him.

According to the pro-Biafra movement, it could be “intention to eliminate our leader through this ill-conceived ear surgery. That’s why they refused to allow Mazi Nnamdi KANU access to his personal and trusted physicians.”

“Therefore, we reject any DSS or Nigeria Government-sponsored surgery on our leader while he is still being detained illegally in solitary confinement.”

Continuing, IPOB said:”It’s true that our leader requires urgent ear surgery from the injury the Nigeria agents inflicted on him when he was kidnapped and tortured in Kenya however, such surgery will not take place while he is still inside DSS dungeon.

“What will happen if he develops any medical complications during or after the surgery in the detention facilities?”

IPOB restated its demand for the unconditional release of Kanu in compliance with court judgements.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu must be unconditionally released as the courts ordered or released on medical grounds to attend to his health.

“If Nigerian DSS could not find a qualified ENT doctor to handle Buhari’s ear infections during his eight years in office, how come DSS suddenly has qualified ENT doctors in their team to carry out ear surgery on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu?

“IPOB is capable of taking our leader to any part of the world for the best medical services.”

The pro-Biafra movement expressed fears that Kanu might not make it if he undergoes any surgery without the involvement of his personal doctors.

“There are serious indications that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will not make it alive if he goes into any operation under the enemies supervision. “