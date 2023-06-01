Our focus is ending medical tourism in heart care — CardioCare Hospital



Leading health institution dedicated to providing state-of-the-art cardiac care, Cardiocare Multispecialty Hospital, has said it is focused on ending medical tourism in the field of heart-related diseases.

The institution made their vision known while announcing the launch of its Discounted Cardiac Device Outreach Programme, which it described as “a groundbreaking initiative aimed at extending crucial cardiac device services to financially incapacitated Nigerians in need of life-saving treatment.”

In a statement, the hospital said since its inception, Cardiocare Multispecialty Hospital, Abuja, has conducted over 20,000 consultations in the fields of Cardiology, Endocrinology, Nephrology, Neurology, Internal Medicine, and Critical Care, successfully carrying out over 500 interventional cardiovascular procedures.

It noted that Nigeria, known for its significant outbound financial flows in medical tourism, especially in cardiology, is witnessing a transformative shift as Cardiocare Multispecialty Hospital, a member of the Limi Hospital Group, takes strides to stem this tide.

Also, the hospital’s ultramodern complex and cardiac Cathlab centre, commissioned by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, exemplifies their commitment to revolutionising cardiac care in Nigeria.

Speaking on the Discounted Cardiac Device Outreach Programme, Chief Cardiologist at CardioCare Hospital, Dr. Olaleye Olalekan, said they were focused on affordable cardio healthcare given the rise in heart diseases and high financial requirements for treatment.

He said: “Our primary objective at CardioCare Hospital is to save lives and improve the cardiac health of Nigerians.

“The Discounted Cardiac Device Outreach Programme allows us to extend our expertise and resources to those who may not have had access to advanced cardiac devices due to financial constraints.

“We firmly believe that financial limitations should never be a barrier to receiving life-saving treatment.”

During the programme, Dr. Oyindamola Awofisoye, Medical Director of Cardiocare Multispecialty Hospital, highlighted the positive impact of providing these services within Nigeria.

He remarked: “By offering these services locally, we have significantly reduced the incidence of sudden death, disability, and morbidity from cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attacks, heart failure, and ischemic heart diseases.

“Our state-of-the-art facilities and dedicated medical professionals are ensuring that timely and life-saving interventions are readily available to our patients.”

On his part, Dr. Iseko Iseko, Group Medical Director of the Limi Hospitals, including Cardiocare Multispecialty Hospital, acknowledged that while high-tech, world-class healthcare can be costly, it is now accessible in Abuja, Nigeria.

This availability, he added, marks a significant milestone in delivering high-end cardiac care to Nigerians with cardiovascular and kidney conditions in a safe, efficient, and cost-effective manner.

Dr. Iseko expressed hope that this initiative will stimulate much-needed investment in both private and public healthcare infrastructure, specifically in cardiovascular care and other fields.

The statement added that the Discounted Cardiac Device Outreach Programme offers a wide range of cardiac devices, including pacemakers, implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs), and cardiac resynchronisation therapy (CRT) devices, at significantly reduced prices, made possible through strategic collaborations.

“The Cardiocare Hospital complex, equipped with cutting-edge technology, including a cardiac Cathlab and intensive care units, ensures that Nigerians can receive immediate interventions and life-saving procedures within hours.

“Cardiocare Multispecialty Hospital and Pace4Life, a UK-based charity dedicated to repurposing pacemakers and expanding access to affordable cardiac care in developing countries, have collaborated to provide discounted cardiac devices and transform the landscape of cardiac care in Nigeria.

“This partnership represents a significant step forward in addressing the healthcare challenges faced by Nigerians and demonstrates the collective commitment to improving cardiovascular health in the region,” it noted.