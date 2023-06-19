‘Our daddy, forgive us’, Happie Boys apologise to OPM pastor 

Social media sensation, Happie Boys have tendered an apology to the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, after calling him out on social media.

Recall the former security personnel recently called out their benefactor for ceasing payment of their fees in Cyprus after he awarded them a scholarship.

The cleric, in response, expressed displeasure with their action but later forgave them and offered them scholarships to continue their education in Nigeria, Ghana or Benin Republic.

Responding to Apostle Chibuzor’s offer, Happie Boys shared a video explicitly stating their reluctance to return to Nigeria for schooling, stressing they preferred staying in Cyprus.

Their response received backlash from the online community as many described them as ingrates and an example against helping strangers.

Reacting to the backlash the video generated, they apologised to their fans and especially their ‘daddy’.

They pleaded with the philanthropic cleric to find a place in his heart to forgive them.

They said: “Hello, guys! Good evening from here. We’re here to drop this apology video, telling everyone to forgive us for everything we have done. For the video that has been going viral, we are here to say a very big sorry. That you guys should find a place in your heart and forgive us.

“And especially, Papa OPM Worldwide, daddy G.O, Omega Prime Ministry; we are here to say a very big sorry to him. We know the video touched him very well. But we are here to say sorry. That be should find a place in his heart and forgive us. And I promise, I especially, I promise that the video won’t repeat itself again”, said one of the Happie Boys.

The other continued, “We are really sorry for the way this video is trending. We want to apologise to our daddy. He is the only daddy we have. We shouldn’t have said so many things about him; we shouldn’t have revealed our private chat.

“Please, you guys should find a place in your hearts, any place in your hearts. Even though you guys don’t want to accept us anymore, just forgive us; please. We are really sorry and promise this video is not going to repeat itself again.

“Daddy, we know you’ll be watching this video. We are really sorry, daddy. Find a place in your heart to forgive us, please daddy.”