Our curriculum wasn’t made for Africa but for colonial masters — Educationalist

Elementary school kids run from camera in school corridor

By Elizabeth Osayande

The founder, Unveiling Africa Foundation, an award-winning educationalist, Dr. Chizoba Imoka-Ubochioma, has stated that the curriculum used in Africa was not made for the interest of the continent, but to serve colonial masters.

She disclosed this at the maiden edition of Rebooting in Africa history, RIAH education summit, tagged:” African-centered education: Pathway to education equity, excellence, and social transformation, held on Thursday at Zone Park, Gbagada Expressway.

The event organised in partnership with Teach for Nigeria, Lagos state ministry of Education, and other partners, was aimed to awaken discussion on the decolonization of the African education system.

Speaking during her opening remark, Dr. Imoka-Ubochioma, noted that it was time Africa reclaimed her honour, and excellence, and claimed her space.

Her words:” Our education system has become Eurocentric. It is designed to advance the Berlin conference. RIAH education summit was conceived in response to the absence of Africa-centered perspectives, African history, and African ways of knowing, and how we are educated on the African continent including Nigeria.

” So, this summit is kind of an ice-breaker to what we see as a long-term journey towards shifting our educational system from the current Eurocentric positioning to a different place where our learning, our knowledge system, our ways of seeing the world, our history is centered in how we teach our children. We are not talking as a subject children learn but what everybody should know as it has implications for all subjects.” Dr. Imoka-Ubochioma stated.

On her part, CEO of TFN, and social entrepreneur, Folawe Omikunl stated that the summit was to discuss and learn from stakeholders in the education sector on ways to decolonise the sector.

Her words:” Today we are attending the rebooting in African history, RIAH education summit which doubles as the Teach for Nigeria alumni summit. It is the first time we are bringing our alumni together after years of graduating, more than five cohorts, to discuss a theme that is important to what we do at TFN.

” We work towards a vision where all children regardless of what part of the country they come from can access the quality of education that dignifies them as human beings, allowing them to unlock their potential and find their talents and success as human beings.

“We gathered stakeholders in the education sector to discuss how to decolonize the sector and learn from one another on ways of doing things differently.” Omikunle reiterated.

In his welcome address, the permanent secretary, of the Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mr. Abolaji Abayomi noted that he hoped the summit will give stakeholders new ways of thinking.

According to him:” international languages are not going extinct. But our local languages are doing so. We should not forget where we are coming from. And Africa can become the greatest economy in this lifetime. I want to believe today’s event will imbibe in us a new way of thinking. ” He said.

The event which had guest speaker, Prof. George Dei from Toronto, had in attendance, the Ambassador of Namibia to Nigeria, H.E Humphrey Geiseb; Engr. Oku Kanayo & Dr.Utheri Kanayo, Co-Founders, Children in Freedom School, Kenya; Professor/Chairman, Historians of Educational Development in Nigerian Society, Prof. Yusuf Maigida AbdulRahman; Executive Secretary, Teachers Registration, Council of Nigeria, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, among other stakeholders, including teachers and students.