Otuaro thanks God, Deltans over completion of tenure

Immediate past Deputy Governor of Delta State, Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to God for a remarkable eight-year tenure serving the people of Delta State.

In a reflective speech, he highlighted the period from 2015 to 2023 as a glorious and successful time in office, attributing his achievements to God’s faithfulness and the peace he experienced while serving the state.

“I am immensely grateful to God for His faithfulness throughout my eight years as the Deputy Governor of Delta State.

“It has been a privilege to serve the wonderful people of this state, and I am truly humbled by the support and trust they have bestowed upon me.”

Throughout his tenure, Otuaro dedicated himself to the service of Delta State with unwavering commitment, integrity, and a genuine desire to bring about positive change. His leadership was characterized by inclusiveness, transparency, and a deep sense of responsibility toward the welfare and progress of the people. As he looks back on his time in office, the former deputy governor acknowledges the faithfulness of God, which enabled him to effectively serve Delta State.

“The peace I experienced while serving Delta State is a testament to God’s faithfulness,” he added. “In the face of challenges, His guidance and grace sustained me, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have made a difference in the lives of our citizens.”

Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro also expressed his appreciation to the people of Delta State for their unwavering support, trust, and cooperation throughout his tenure. “I extend my deepest gratitude to the remarkable people of Delta State. Your resilience, patience, and willingness to work together have been the driving force behind our achievements. I am honored to have been your deputy governor,” he stated.

Looking ahead, Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro expressed optimism for the future of Delta State and called on his successor to build upon the achievements of the past administration while prioritizing the well-being and advancement of the people. He encouraged all citizens to remain united, peaceful, and supportive of the government’s efforts to foster continued growth and prosperity.

“In the hands of my successor, I have faith that Delta State will continue to thrive and reach new heights,” he affirmed. “Let us continue to work together, with unity and dedication, to ensure a brighter future for all.”