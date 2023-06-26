Otuaro commiserates with family of late Delta septuagenarian, Yinkore

The former Deputy Governor of Delta State, H.E. Dcn. Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, Esq., has commiserated with the family of late Mrs. Janet Yinkore who passed away at the age of 78. The ceremony took place in the Igbudu area of Warri, Delta State, and brought together family, friends, and well-wishers to commemorate and celebrate the life of the departed.

In his address, Dcn. Otuaro offered words of comfort and guidance to the grieving children of the deceased. He emphasized the significance of living with love and finding solace in the cherished memories they hold of their mother. He encouraged them to draw strength and find comfort in these memories as they navigate the challenging days ahead.

During a brief interview, the late Mrs. Janet Yinkore’s eldest son, Hon. Dibi Yinkore, acknowledged the presence of Dcn. Otuaro at the service of songs, highlighting the importance of Mrs. Yinkore’s life and the impact she had on people.

The service of songs provided an emotional opportunity for family, friends, and acquaintances to reflect on the life and legacy of Mama Janet Yinkore. Attendees expressed their condolences, shared memories, and offered support to the grieving family during this challenging time.

The event concluded with a sense of unity as attendees came together to provide comfort and strength to the grieving family.

Meanwhile, Otuaro also paid a condolence visit to one of his aides, Barr. Cleric Alaowei, following the death of his elderly mother, Mama Rachel Alaowei (nee Okodomufa), at the age of 82. He prayed that God would grant the Alaowei family the grace to remain united and let love guide them as they prepare to give their mother a befitting burial.