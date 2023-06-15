Otti to Abia lawmakers: Expectations on us so high we can’t afford to fail

By Steve Oko

Gov. Alex Otti has told Abia lawmakers that the expectations on them by the people are so high that they cannot afford to dash their hope.

Otti declared that he did not come to power to give excuses for non-performance, but was fully set to match words with actions concerning all his campaign promises.

Otti who stated this while addressing members of the Abia State House of Assembly after their inauguration on the floor of the Assembly, urged the lawmakers to key into his vision of new Abia.

Otti who said he had come to change the Abia narrative and do things differently, solicited the cooperation of the lawmakers in his quest to improve the lot of Abians.

The Governor who said he would run a government of “zero excuses to failure and 100% action”, urged the lawmakers to focus on how to improve the living conditions of their constituents.

” I want to remind you that the expectations of people who voted for you and me are very high.

” I have taken personal commitment not to disappoint, and I also want you not to disappoint them.

” We will have no excuse to fall because we were voted to come and solve problems.

” I will deliver real democracy dividends to our people. Remember those who voted for you. Don’t allow them to go hungry while you feed”.

Gov. Otti who congratulated the lawmakers on their successful inauguration tasked them on unity and peace for the good of Abia.

Earlier in his inaugural speech, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, thanked his colleagues for giving him the opportunity to lead them.

He promised to lead without fear, favour or prejudice.

The Speaker also promised to work harmoniously with the Executive arm and to make laws that would enhance good governance in the state.