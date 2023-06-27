Otti swears in Abia panel on looted govt property, stolen funds

. Warns aides to serve without spot

By Steve Oko

Gov. Alex Otti of Abia State, Tuesday, swore in members of the judicial panel of inquiry on the recovery of looted Government property and stolen funds belonging to the state.

Inaugurating the panel, Otti explained that his intention was not to engage in witch-hunting of past Government officials but the investigation became necessary following public clamour to probe his predecessor.

Otti said he could not afford to ignore the avalanche of complaints by members of the public to probe past Government officials following brazen looting that allegedly characterized the administration.

” Ordinarily, the desire of this administration would have been to focus on the business of governance and delivery of democracy dividends without resorting to any form of inquiry into the past”, Otti said.

” Unfortunately however, since assumption of office, we have been inundated with complaints of unimaginable and large-scale maleficence by very highly-placed members of the past administration and their patrons.”

Otti further said that since their assumption of office, he had received a lot of complaints bordering on the looting of Government property.

” We have also experienced unbridled looting and misuse of government property and resources.”

Otti regretted that the state was yet to recover from the adverse effect of looting by the past administration.

” As at now, so many Ministries, Agencies the Departments ( MDAs), find it very difficult to perform their daily duties”, Otti lamented.

The Governor further disclosed that ” even public schools were not spared” in the looting spree of the past administration ” as part of their lands has been converted to private use”.

Otti further noted with disappointment, how his predecessor, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu handled his handover ritual.

” Let me reveal that this administration experienced a very hostile handover situation which made it very difficult for us to hit the ground running on May 29 as we had anticipated.

” We assumed office blindly and had to start from ground zero. We are now discovering that the reason for the lack of cooperation might have risen from widespread mischief by some of those who were given custody of our collective assets and welfare.

” It is for the foregoing that we come to the conclusion that it would amount to being insensitive and reckless, and also encouraging bad behaviour if our administration did not listen to the yearnings of those who elected us by looking into their complaints.

” Government decided to set up this judicial panel of inquiry to ensure the recovery of government funds and property that had been taken away”.

The terms of reference of the committee according to the Governor include:” To receive and examine complaints and memoranda from individuals and corporate entities on the looting and conversion of government property, funds and related matters, and where necessary, make recommendations for remedial measures or any other measures appreciate; to examine and ascertain whether government movable and immovable assets and funds or parts thereof have been acquired or converted to private use, and identify the persons responsibly, and make recommendations for recovering them as well as appropriate sanctions”.

Others include: ” To ascertain the extent of allocation and revocation of land in Abia State from May 2015 to May 2023, and determine the appropriateness of such allocations or revocations or otherwise; to review the award and revocation of contracts from May 2015 to May 2023, and ascertain if they were in conformity with extant laws”.

The panel was also charged to investigate any other matters incidental or related to the terms of reference and make appropriate recommendations.

Otti urged the panel to discharge its assignment expeditiously, adding that he has confidence in the members considering their antecedents.

He challenged them to live up to the high expirations of Abians concerning the recovery of the state’s looted funds.

He also urged members of the public not to hesitate to volunteer any information that might be useful for the success of the panel.

The Governor warned all his Aides not to engage in any form of corrupt practice as they might also be investigated by his successor in office.

” Setting up of this panel is a pointer that in a few year’s time, we will be leaving office and those that will succeed us may also investigate our records. Therefore, discharge your duties in such a manner you will not be found wanting”.

Responding on behalf of the members, the Chairman of the five-man panel, retired Justice Ikwuoma Duruoha-Igwe, thanked the Governor for giving them the opportunity to serve, and promised to be fair, thorough and upright in the discharge of their duty.

Other members of the panel include former Vice Chancellor of the Abia State University, Professor Ogwo E Ogwo; Prof Ursula Ngozi Akanwa, Mazi Ugochukwu Okoroafor and Rev Father Barr Alex Okonkwo.