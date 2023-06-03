Otti gives deadline to Ikpeazu’s appointees to return govt assets or face sanctions

By Steve Oko

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has directed ex-public officials appointed by his predecessor, Okezie Ikpeazu up till Tuesday, June 6, to return all Government property in their procession or face sanctions.

This was contained in a statement issued Saturday by the Secretary to the State Government,

Professor Kenneth Kalu.

The action, according to the statement, is sequel to complaints that some of the ex- Government appointees have refused to surrender some Government property in their custody including vehicles and computer sets.

The statement made available to Vanguard read in part:”t has come to the knowledge of the State Government that some Government officials, including appointees of the past administration, are still holding on to Government properties, such as vehicles, generators, laptops and other assets.

“Anyone who is in possession of Government properties is hereby directed to return such to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, on or before 4pm on Tuesday, June 6th, 2023, and obtain necessary acknowledgement from the SSG’s Office.

“Please note that failure to comply with this directive will attract sanctions.”