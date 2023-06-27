Otti directs payment of June salary to Abia workers

By Steve Oko

In keeping with his inaugural speech promise, Governor Alex Otti, of Abia State, has directed the Accountant General of the state, Mrs. Njum Onyemenam, to commence payment of June salaries of Abia workers.

Otti had during his inaugural speech promised to pay civil servants in the state their monthly salaries on or before the 28th of every month.

According to a release by his Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko, Otti directed the Accountant General ” to ensure that all verified workers in the state civil service receive their June salary before Wednesday, June 28, 2023.”

The statement made available to Vanguard further read:” Governor’s directive came after a meeting with the Accountant General and some other senior members of his government.”

Abia workers were owed arrears of salaries running into several months under the watch of the immediate-past Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, but Otti has also promised to clear all outstanding arrears including pension arrears before December 31, 2023.