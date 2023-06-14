Osun Amotekun arrest notorious cultist on police wanted list

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Operatives of Osun State Amotekun Corps have arrested a notorious cultist on police wanted list, Taiwo Ogunsola, 29, in Ilesa.

Taiwo, according to a statement by the Amotekun Corps Commandant, Brigadier-General Bashir Adewimbi on Wednesday, was arrested after a tip off by residents of Olomilagbala area of the town.

“Amotekun operatives swung into action immediately and burst the residence of the suspect where a he was arrested and dangerous weapons, a dane gun and axe were found on him.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of the Eiye confraternity and he has been a member for a long time.

“The suspect has been on the wanted list of the Osun Police Anti-Cultism Unit for a long time and has been handed over for further investigation and prosecution”, he said.