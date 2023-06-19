Osimhen overtakes Ighalo, Musa in Super Eagles’ all-time top scorers list

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has climbed up in the Super Eagles’ all-time top scorers list, surpassing the likes of Ahmed Musa, Odion Ighalo and Samson Siasia.

Recall Osimhen helped the Super Eagles on Sunday secure a 3-2 victory over Sierra Leone which sealed the qualification ticket for the Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Cote‘d Voire.

The 24-year-old scored a brace in the game which took his goal tally to 17 for the Super Eagles.

The Serie A, however, still trails behind Rashidi Yekini, Yakubu Ayegeni, Ikechukwu Uche, and Obafemi Martins on the list.

The current top 10 list of Super Eagles’ all-time top scorers includes:

1. Rashidi Yekini – 37 goals

2. Segun Odegbami – 23 goals

3. Yakubu Ayegbeni – 21 goals

4. Ikechukwu Uche – 19 goals

5. Obafemi Martins – 18 goals

6. Sunday Oyarekhua – 17 goals

7. Victor Osimhen – 17 goals

8. Samson Siasia – 16 goals

9. Odion Ighalo – 16 goals

10. Ahmed Musa – 16 goals

11. Julius Aghahowa – 14 goals