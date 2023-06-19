Osemwegie launches innovative ideas in New York real estate industry

As a real estate savvy and former President of the African Students Association and President of the Black Students Union in the United States, Stephen Osemwegie is making waves in the industry with his innovative approaches and dedication to making property ownership a hassle-free exercise.

With a humble beginning, Osemwegie brings a unique perspective to the world of real estate development and has earned a reputation as a trailblazer in the industry over the years.



In 2005, Stephen Osemwegie gained admission into the prestigious University of Nigeria Nsukka to study Geoinformatics and Surveying at the Enugu Campus of the University, where he led from the start, first as a campus fellowship leader and later served in several student political positions amongst which where President National Association of Edo State Students (NAESS) UNN Chapter 2006/2007. He later served as National PRO for the nationwide student Body in 2008 (NAESS National).



In 2008, during a crisis period in UNN Students Government (SUG), The Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Nebo Instituted a caretaker committee to govern the student body of Enugu Campus and Stephen Osemwegie was appointed Welfare Director for a period of 1 year, where he was responsible for over 5000 students day to day needs work closely with other members of the committee and the Dean of Students Affairs Enugu Campus. This caretaker committee served meritoriously and successfully handed over to a democratically elected new SUG Government in 2008/2009. He was given a Vice Chancellor Award for outstanding service to the university community.



Academically, Stephen missed a First Class Honors by 0.2 points, finishing strong amongst the top of his class of 2010. And was recruited by an International Aerospace company right from campus due to his outstanding academic credentials and performance.



Stephen Osemwegie embraced the call to National Service under the National Youth Service Corp NYSC in 2011 when he was deployed to Abuja FCT. He served meritoriously contributing significantly to the local community within Abuja. He was part of the prestigious NYSC Band CDS group where military officers trained them on marching and military band techniques.



The real estate mogul joined his wife in the US and started a different career path in New York Real Estate where he made great strides learning from his Jewish Real Estate Broker in Queens, New York. Residential property sales and rentals were the main areas of specialty.



Currently, Osemwegie is an aspirant for Edo gubernatorial election in the upcoming Labour Party Primaries. He promises a new approach to governance, bringing an outsider perspective and re-envisioning a New Edo and Nigeria where there is safety, security, up-to-date infrastructure, human capital development, jobs, and sustainable development for a better society Edolites can be proud of.