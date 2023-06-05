Osaren Emokpae, Becomes President, Foursquare Church Trinidad and Tobago

Foursquare church will formally establish its first Church in Princess town, Trinidad and Tobago with Dr. Osaren Emokpae as the President and National Leader of the Foursquare Church, Trinidad and Tobago.

Dr. Emokpae, the National Leader and President of Foursquare Churches, Trinidad & Tobago, was elected after the successful International Mission Conference in Trinidad as the first National Leader and President of the Foursquare Movement in the country.

In his first address after his installation, Emokpae indicated that the covering cast over Trinidad and some other Caribbean countries is about to be destroyed by the Holy Spirit as he will focus on the inclusive ministry of total man on the tripod of the word, prayer and institutions. Good news will be accompanied by good works, taking the gospel to the homeless, youths and those without hope, showing them that God loves them.

According to Emokpae, he plan to build the Foursquare brand as a recognisable mission throughout the country and establish Theological seminary will along with a campus of Ed-John Institute of Management and Technology to give skills to young people to be entrepreneurs, with micro grants to set up micro enterprises that are scalable, mentorship and helping poor women to get out of poverty.

Dr. Emokpae in-turn ordained Pastor Turnel Hendrickson along with his wife as Pastor-in-Charge of the church.

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages from well meaning Nigerians and foreign personalities have been pouring in to the newly installed President and National Leader, Trinidad and Tobago Foursquare Gospel Church Dr. Osaren Emokpae.

Among early congratulation messages are from the Foursquare Associate Director for Global Expansion and Coordinator of Foursquare Caribbean, Pastor Jonathan Hall, the General Overseer and National Leader, Foursquare Gospel Church Nigeria, Rev. Sam Aboyeji, the Foursquare General Overseer emeritus, Rev. Dr. Olu Farombi and President International Refreshing Ministries Chicago, Mr. Nixon Winter, Rev. Dr. Richard Oloidi, the Group CEO of Insight/Troyka group, Mr. Jimi Awosika, Founder of LAPO Group, Dr. Godwin Ehigiamusoe, also the Nigeria High Commissioner to Trinidad & Tobago, His Excellency Abubakar Ibrahim, Minister Udo Onyi, the Deputy Ambassador to several countries in West Indies, and other eminent clergy, personalities and captains of industries in Nigeria, Britain, USA and other parts of the world.

In another development, the conference inaugurated the first National Board of Directors including Dr. Osaren Emokpae as the National President, Pastor Turnel Hendrickson as Director for Home missions and Pastor Samuel Olubode as National Secretary.