Oromoni hails Sheriff, deputy says Delta is blessed

By Jimitota Onoyume

Immediate past Chairman, Delta state Taskforce on Environment, Mr Sylvester Oromoni has expressed hope that the administration of governor Sheriff Oborevwori will consolidate on the gains of former governor Ifeanyi Okowa, assuring that it will further take the state to greater heights.

Oromoni in a congratulatory message to governor Oborevwori and his deputy Sir Monday Onyeme also prayed God to protect them as they lead the state to greater glory.

“I congratulate governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his deputy Sir Monday Onyeme. I am very confident that they will build on the gains of former governor Ifeanyi Okowa. Delta is blessed with the choice we made in them.”, he said.

“Our former governor promoted values of peace ,progress and development across the state. And I am very certain that governor Oborevwori will build on them . I congratulate him and his deputy “, he said.