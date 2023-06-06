Operationalising climate finance for vulnerable countries critical priority, says COP28 Director-General

COP28 director-general Majid Al-Suwaidi

By Olufemi Ajasa

Expressing optimism on the world’s journey in the transition to a livable and sustainable future, COP28 director-general Majid Al-Suwaidi said a critical priority for COP28 will be to operationalise climate finance for vulnerable countries to curb global warming.

Buttressing his point, he explained that the international community needs to look at how the most vulnerable countries can speed up their development track and how they can do that in a low-carbon way, citing COP28 presidency stance, “development and climate change are two sides of a coin.

Al-Suwaidi who served as Lead Negotiator on Climate Change, Energy, and Sustainability for the UAE during the landmark climate change agreement, which was adopted at the Paris Climate Conference in 2015 disclosed to Vanguard in this exclusive interview why COP28 will be the most significant after COP 21.

He also spoke in the affirmative about the readiness of UAE to host the global event which enjoys high-level participation, which attracts over 140 heads of state, senior government leaders, over 80,000 delegates, and more than 5,000 media professionals, among others.

.

How ready is UAE to host COP 28?



We are very ready. The UAE traditionally is host to big events. Just last year, we hosted the Expo’ which was a very huge event and I know we hit all our targets per visitor. And what is really cool about COP 28 is that we are using that same site for the ‘Expo’ so many visitors will know it very well and the uniqueness of it. However, what is cooler about it is that we are putting the Blue Zone and Green Zone of the COP right next to each other so we can facilitate that inconclusive conversation that we need to have to make sure that we have a successful outcome in the UAE.



Why will COP 28 achieve different;y from other COPs?



Our COP is very important really in this decade but also is probably the most important COP after the Paris climate agreement in COP 21. I was the chief negotiator in Paris and we celebrated that outcome and as part of that outcome we put in place what is called the global stocktake and that sort of reviewed to halfway point to 2030 that says how we are doing in terms of achieving the ambitions of Paris.

And unfortunately we know we are not on track to achieve the goals of Paris. We are definitely off track when it comes to achieving the 1.5 degree temperature goal, financing goal and many other ambitions that were laid down in Paris. So it’s really imperative that we say where are we going to go? What are going to do about this? How are we going to set this straight? And we kind of set that on four pillars. On mitigation we have to say how we are going to address the emission gap that exists today? We know that this is more than 43% of emission that needs to be addressed somehow and addressed quickly.

On adaptation, which you know is very critical for the global south and we see ourselves as developing countries, part of the global south and we need to deliver for it. We need to deliver on this global goal on adaptation and particular doubling of adaptation finance. How do we support and protect the most vulnerable and poorest people in the world? How do we make sure that we are addressing some of these foundational issues around food security and so on.



And then from Sharm El Sheikh, we know that was a very great COP that delivered for us the outcome of funds for loss and damage. Now we are tasked with operationalizing that fund and that it is very important for us to address the challenges of very vulnerable people. And finally on finance, we need to show how we can mobilise the finance that underpins all of these actions that make sure that it happens on ground and our COP is really focused on action. We are focused on what we can do today that is going to deliver on this process and deliver big results.

What plans do you have to cater for vulnerable countries, place them at the forefront of this climate action project?



We know very well that today the financial flows are not flowing towards the vulnerable countries and we need to address that. When we went to Washington at that event, what we were doing was talking to the international financial institutions particularly the IMF and World Bank, the shareholders, members of the communities, the CSOs, NGOs, philanthropists to try to understand how we can address the challenge of finance reaching to the vulnerable countries and what are the architectural changes that need to happen in the international financial architectural structure that will allow for that financial flow to happen to developing countries and in particular, the most vulnerable countries.

And how do we pair that with the private sector coming in to leverage the offer that finance to really scale up and speed up the action.



We need to look at how those most vulnerable countries can speed up their development track and how they can do that in a low carbon way. And we said consistently in Washington that we believe that development and climate change are two sides of a coin.

Our COP President Dr Sultan Al Jaber engaged with everybody in Washington including government, CSOs, etc to try to deliver this message that we need to scale up the finance and we know that adaptation is really critical to these communities and we need to make sure that they can adapt to this changing environment, adapt to rising temperature, fluctuations in weather patterns, that means looking at agriculture, food system, water scarcity, health like we have health day in COP, looking at young people, how do we empower them.

We are nominating the first youth champion to be enshrined within the process and we are working with a high level champion. How do we look at nature based solutions that can help us to deliver solutions in these poor communities? Moreover how can we make sure that that is in line with the development needs of these poor countries? How can we see electrification, education and all of these things moving on together? I think we had a very successful meeting but still have a lot of things to do but I think the COP 28 is going to deliver very well for the global south and particularly for those vulnerable nations.

How close are we to realizing the $100bn annual promised to the vulnerable countries?



Well I think this is part of that global stocktake; one of the things that we have highlighted as the COP presidency and our COP President has really highlighted.



Along with the commitment of countries to address emissions, we need to stress that there is still a lot of work to do. We also had a promise from developed countries to deliver $100bn in annual climate finance and that hasn’t materialized and we can’t get away from that. We need to put pressure on our friends to deliver on that $100bn promise.

And our COP President Dr Sultan Al Jaber has been consistent in focusing on these issues and he did so in many meetings including at the Petersberg dialogue we had great success in that our developed country friends came back and really strongly committed to deliver on that $100bn promise.

We are going to continue adding that pressure. We believe that we as the COP presidency can play important role in adding that pressure and we hope through that we’ll see a delivery of the $100bn this year in some form by the developed countries partners and the feedback we got from them after discussing and pressuring them is that they will come back and try to deliver on that promise and of course we need to hold them accountable for that.

How well are we creating awareness on this global project?



In all of our countries, we need to raise awareness amongst our communities, civil societies, businesses, the average families about why climate change is a factor and an important issue, how it impacts their lives and what are the things they can do about it and I think that you will see that through our works at COP planning and we hope that COP 28 itself will be a rare moment for that. I think I mentioned to you early that we are putting the Blue and Green zones next to each other and we believe that that will bring the climate change negotiations into the Green zones.

As you know, in all of our countries, we need to raise awareness within our communities, civil societies, businesses, and the average family at home about why climate change is a factor and a fore issue and how it can impact our lives and what are the things they can do about it.

I think you will see that through our work at COP28. Our hope is that COP28 itself will be a real moment for that.

I think I mentioned to you that we are putting the blue zone and the green zone right next to each other. We believe that will bring the climate change negotiations into the green zone, as we’d have millions of visitors who will come at that time. We hope the public will come.

We are also domestically engaging our domestic public in our conversation, and also through the work we do through our youth champion. We are constantly providing information through all our channels to educate people.

We all need to be part of the process of educating those who are not familiar with the topic about why it is important and how it will impact them and what they can be doing to adjust their lifestyles to help to address the challenge.

UAE’s energy transition process is commendable; can it be replicated across the world?

The UAE has been at the forefront when it comes to the energy transition. We are a country that was looked at carefully when we set to build a, today Masdar is the second largest investment in renewable energy globally.

We have decarbonised our oil and gas sector. We have diversified our economy. We have been taking huge steps in terms of our actions, especially when it comes to the energy transition.

This is something that works for us, and we think it is a model that can work for others. We know the UAE has recognised that the transition we are moving into is a new world, a new economy, a new opportunity. That doesn’t necessarily need to be seen as a challenge, but it can be seen as an opportunity.

We, the UAE, provide an opportunity today and we want to provide a future type of energy and that is why we are investing in that and we are investing in our young people trying to create new jobs for them. The opportunity of investing in how we can use technology, AI, and new chemical technology. What can we be doing that will allow for growth and development but in a sustainable, clean way with minimum emission as possible? And I think that’s what is really exciting about how we approach the UAE, in COP28, that will be shared with the world and the world can embrace it and see the big result.

Why Africa needs to be part of the clean energy future?

I am a huge fan of Africa and the potential of Africa. We all know the excitement that is there around the development and growth of Africa in the coming years, and that growth needs to be powered in a clean way.

Africa can take the step into the future energy and the future place it needs to be.

We need all countries to be thinking about how they are moving into this new world, and we don’t need to be using old technologies. We need to move to the new technologies. In the UAE, we have three of the largest lowest solar parks in the world, and that’s in a country where we have cheap fuel.

Many of these renewable energy exist today, and they are there. In Africa, we are building a lot of the infrastructure as we speak, so why not invest in them as they are the infrastructure of the future and not of the past.

Also, we also know the potential of Africa for providing the resources and natural minerals that’s required for this energy in terms of batteries, building this infrastructure.

I believe Africa can embrace that and be part of developing this future.