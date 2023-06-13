Open land borders, give stipends to unemployed Nigerians, Cleric tells Tinubu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa, has advised President Bola Tinubu, to immediately open land borders with a view to reducing food prices in the country.

Besides, the pastor also urged Tinubu to fight poverty by implementing monthly stipends to take care of the needs of unemployed, old-aged and underaged Nigerians.

Specifically, Giwa said the aforementioned issues would go a long way in changing the minds of Tinubu’s political rivals and enemies if tackled.

Recall that the former president Muhammadu Buhari in August 2019 closed Nigeria’s borders to imported goods in order to end rampant smuggling across the porous frontiers.

The closure has had a devastating effect on Benin, Nigeria’s neighbour to the west, which has been a key exporter of foodstuffs to Africa’s most populous country.

It has also pushed up prices for staples such as rice at markets around Nigeria.

Speaking in Akure, Giwa, said president Tinubu’s political rivals would commend him if his administration deemed it necessary to pay monthly stipends to the unemployed youths, and as well open the land borders.

“Three things I ask of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu; open the land borders, solve Nigeria’s Power crisis and sign into law and implement the National Social Security bill that can take care of the needs of unemployed, old-aged and underaged Nigerians.

“By implementing and tackling these issues, president Tinubu’s political rivals and his enemies will be forced to reckon with him.

“Not only this, the president will also have the total support of Nigerians who did not vote for him or anticipate that his administration would transform the country.

“Why do you think Nigeria is grappling with security challenges? The youths are jobless because the previous leaders failed to utilize the resources of the country

“Nigeria has enough resources to take care of Nigerians. What you need is to put the right leader in power and get the ball rolling.

“When King Pharaoh appointed Joseph to be in charge of his country, things changed for the better for Egyptians.

Giwa said that ” God’s presence with Joseph was so obvious that Pharaoh promoted Joseph to second-in-command of Egypt, especially to take charge of preparations for the coming famine.”