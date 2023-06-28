Ooni of Ife, wife felicitate Fashola at 60

Babatunde Fashola

His Imperial Majesty Ooni Adeyeye Babatunde Enitan-Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, CFR and his wife, Her Regal Majesty Queen Temitope Enitan-Ogunwusi have extended heartfelt wishes to the former Minister of Works and Housing, Honourable Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), on the occasion of his 60th birthday today.

The royal couple commended the contribution of Fashola to humanity over the years with evidences showed while he was the Governor in Lagos and on national duty as the Minister for eight years in Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“Your remarkable achievements and contributions have left an indelible mark on the lives of countless Nigerians. On this special milestone, we join in celebrating a visionary leader and a true patriot.

We wish you joy, good health, and continued success in all your future endeavours. Happy 60th birthday to a remarkable mentor,” said Queen Temitope Enitan-Ogunwusi.