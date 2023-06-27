Onyeka, Onuachu, Henty train in Nigeria ahead of new season

By John Egbokhan

In an exciting and memorable event, Super Eagles and Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka, Southampton forward Paul Onuachu and Ezekiel Henty of Slovan Bratislava have visited the DD30 Sports Academy in Lagos.

The visit encompassed valuable training sessions, distribution of Brentford jerseys to the academy’s young players and the presence of team manager Desmond “Dez” Ebohon and Coach Osasu Okoro. The event garnered attention from popular football YouTuber, Football FansTribe, who was present to cover the inspiring occasion.

Onyeka’s visit to the Academy showcased his dedication to uplifting aspiring footballers and giving back to the community. As a player who grew in the streets of Benin City, Onyeka understood the importance of nurturing young talents and inspiring them to pursue their dreams.

Accompanied by Onuachu and Henty, Onyeka arrived at the academy to a buzzing atmosphere of anticipation and excitement. Addressing the young players, he shared his personal journey and emphasized the significance of hard work and determination in achieving success. The highlight of the event was the presentation of Brentford jerseys to the academy’s players, symbolizing the connection between the Premier League and the aspiring talents of the Academy.

Team Manager Desmond “Dez” Ebohon took a moment to salute Onyeka for his gesture, commending his selflessness and commitment to giving back. Dez expressed gratitude on behalf of the academy, acknowledging Onyeka’s humility and dedication despite his achievements in the Premier League. The players and staff joined Dez in applauding Onyeka for his inspirational gesture.

Coach Osasu Okoro played an integral role in ensuring a productive and impactful training session for the academy’s players. Together with Onyeka, Coach Osasu led the young footballers through a series of drills and exercises, providing valuable insights and techniques. Osasu’s expertise and dedication to the players’ development were evident throughout the training session.

During his visit, Onyeka took a moment to publicly acknowledge Dr. Drew Uyi. Onyeka praised Drew Uyi’s unwavering support and mentorship, highlighting his role in fostering a culture of excellence and nurturing young talents.