Onuesoke makes case for marketers willing to import fuel

Onuesoke

By Ephraim Oseji

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has advised that with the removal of fuel subsidy, the Federal Government should allow healthy competition by granting licenses and access to foreign exchange to marketers willing to get into the products importation business while throwing his weight behind oil marketers’ move to end Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, petrol monopoly.

Marketers, who have accused NNPCL of tactically retaining the monopoly of products importation to swing the market to its benefit, are meeting in Abuja to engage the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, to seek ways to break the monopoly of the corporation in the oil sector.

Onuesoke, who spoke in Abuja, on the move of the marketers, condemned the import monopoly held by NNPCL, noting that the situation was not helping the petrol market.

He observed that the primary essence of removing subsidy was to free the market and make it competitive, arguing that allowing other interested parties into the petroleum supply network would guarantee adequate production, supply and ultimately precipitate reasonable reductions in the high price that is being witnessed at this initial take-off.

“It is the belief of Nigerians that the primary essence of removing subsidy is to free the market and make it competitive. This is by allowing other interested parties into the petroleum supply network. This is either by their engaging in importation or local refining. It’s the duty of government to ensure that all bottlenecks and frustrations in this regard are removed so that adequate productions and supplies will eventually precipitate reasonable reductions in the high price that is being witnessed at this initial take-off. To achieve total subsidy removal the monopoly of NNPCL on oil supply should be broken,” Onuesoke stated.

He maintained that if the government seeks to fully deregulate the market, then it should be ready to allow competition and create a level playing field.