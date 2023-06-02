Onuesoke hails Festus Ahon’s  appointment as Gov Oborivwori’s CPS

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has commended Delta State Governor, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori on his choice of Mr Festus Ahon, a veteran journalist as his Chief Press Secretary. Recall that Governor Oborevwori last Monday appointed Festus Ahon, former Delta state Chief Correspondent of Vanguard newspaper as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

Speaking with newsmen in his office in Warri, Delta State, Onuesoke said he was satisfied with the appointment because of Ahon’s wealth of experience in the media profession and commended Governor Oborevwori for the good choice while also congratulating Ahon on his appointment.

According to Onuesoke “Ahon is an old name as far as journalism practice is concerned in Delta state. He is disciplined, very friendly with all and has been taking all the journalists in the state with him. With his years of experience in the profession and cordial relationship with the public and fellow journalists, I have no doubt in my mind that the sky will be the limit of his performance in his new appointment”.