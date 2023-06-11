Ono Mccaulay set to revamp the Magic Industry as entertainment experience

By Ayo Onikoyi

Ono Ovedje Mccaulay, co-CEO of Hype Media has said he is on a mission to revamp the magic industry as a form of entertainment.

Ono, who has worked with 2Baba, Timi Dakolo, Terry G, Terry the Rapma, VectorthaViper, Erigga, Sexy Steel, Solidstar, Davido, Bred, andVitoRali said the magic industry which was once popular has been totally ignored, noting that it needs to come to the fore as a part of the entertainment industry.,

“Magic has always been a part of our culture here in Africa before and Nigeria isn’t left out. How can one put a definition to something beyond explanation; seeing something being done in one’s very eyes yet it can’t be processed. Magic and modernity are rarely regarded as belonging together. Evolutionism regarded magic as quintessentially unmodern although psychologists and romantic artists have sometimes declared magic to be a human universal. Hence, I would say Magic is an art though witnessed and seen but unexplainable. The act itself took the front seat of major elite circles as a means to thrill, hold guests, spectators spellbound, pulling outward mystified excitements but with the ultimate goal of entertainment,” He said.

Ono is currently managing Babs Cardini, one of Nigeria’s emerging young talented magicians. Through the mentorship and direction of Ono Mccaulay, the magician has risen to a place of reckoning for his outstanding performances, unbelievable acts and magical mystery of a unique kind.

He further noted that, “I am already on the journey to revamping an industry, culture long left in the shadows, thanks to superstition and funny religious beliefs. I’m trying to make the act of magic entertainment an added option to the existing entertainment circuit,” he added.