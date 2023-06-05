One year after Owo massacre, Bishop Ajakaye demands prosecution of culprits

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Most Rev. Felix Ajakaye, has once again called on the Federal Government to speedily prosecute the masterminds of Owo Massacre.

Recall that a year ago, June 5, 2022, unknown gunmen attacked St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo Ondo State, leaving scores of worshippers dead and others injured.

In a statement on Monday, in Ado-Ekiti, Bishop Ajakaye regretted why no prosecution has taken place since the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor announced that arrests have been made.

The statement read: “There was outright condemnation within and outside Nigeria against the evil and unprovoked attack. Typically of the then President Muhammadu Buhari government, it commiserated with the Church, Ondo State and the people concerned, and it promised to arrest the culprits.

“Surprisingly, a few months after the attack, addressing a World Press, General Lucky Irabor, the Chief of Defence Staff, informed the world that arrests had been made regarding Sunday attack at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

“Unfortunately, to date, 5 June 2023, exactly one year after, we have not heard anything again from the Army General. Now, a question for the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor.

“Please, Sir, when shall we be lucky to know what has become of the people you told Nigerians and the whole world were arrested due to their involvement in the massacre of over 41 people and scores of people seriously injured during the Church attack of the worshippers by such people in Owo on 5 June, 2022?

“Until an answer is given, we shall keep asking the question. Remember, the cases of the Chibok girls, Leah Sharibu and others are still there.”