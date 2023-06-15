One stabbed to death as Council-chair declares curfew in Delta

Stock photo of a knife.

By Jimitota Onoyume

A young boy has been stabbed to death in a fight among youths in Ekpan-Ovu community, Ethiope East local government area, Delta state, a development that made the Council Chairman Mr Ofobrukueta Victor to slam a dusk to dawn curfew in the area and Okpara waterside community.

The Chairman in a letter addressed to the traditional institutions in the communities yesterday said the curfew was with immediate effect, adding that security operatives should not hesitate to arrest anyone caught violating the order.

Vanguard gathered that crisis broke out among some youths from the two communities yesterday which led to the death of the one stabbed with a knife.

Community sources in Okpara waterside told the Vanguard that some rampaging youths also went round the community threatening to set some houses ablaze, adding that they even ransacked some of the buildings.

It could not be ascertained if the crisis among the youths had any link with cult differences.

The state Police Public relations officer, DSP Bright Edafe could not be reached for comment. But a police source in Okpara waterside community confirmed the ugly situation.