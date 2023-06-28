‘One chance’, Social media agog as US-lady accuses Davido of impregnating her 

US-based model Anita Brown has caused a stir on social media after claiming pregnancy for Afrobeats star, Davido.

Late on Tuesday night, Davido returned to the trends online after news of his alleged affair and attendant pregnancy with the model broke out.

Brown released multiple screenshots of chats between herself and Davido’s cousin, Clarks Adeleke, and the award-winning singer himself, slamming claims that she was in a one-night stand situation with the Afrobeats musician.

The model said that she first met the singer in 2017 while in Dubai and that they dated on and off until the pandemic when she was in a ‘long’ relationship.

Taking to social media, netizens have not held back in sharing their thoughts about the development.

@Joy_Ike wrote: Davido is the only one that listened when God said go into the world and multiply because this multiplication too much o

@Triciachi He has finally entered one chance

@ulxma; Everyone was poking that babe. His fans, his fixer and most especially Davido himself. Like how are you telling a woman you got pregnant that she should do aboshan like her mates and stop stressing you? A pompous fool.

@Ronaldnzimora Davido just has a bunch of clowns who hang around him and feed off him but who are abosolutely useless to him when the chips are down.

@Timi_ogunde; You’re very quick to bash davido and insult him

But you’re also sleeping with a married man😒

Small yansh dey shake o😏

@VictorIsrael_; Funny thing about this whole Davido cheating saga is that we can be wailing on the internet while Chioma is in Banana Island wearing big polo in the kitchen and still asking “David Please Semo or Poundo Yam”

All of us just dey waste our data 📌