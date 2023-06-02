Ondo SDP raises concern over Akeredolu’s health conditions

Southern APC governors’ leader, Rotimi Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Social Democratic Party in Ondo state has raised concern over the secrecy in the health conditions of the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

It described the silence from the Governor’s camp and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State as concerning and alarming.

The state chairman of the party Stephen Adewale, in a statement in Akure, the state capital, said that his medical records needed not be shrouded in secrecy.

Adewale said in the statement that “In the past 24 hours, the rumour of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s poor health has dominated the media and spread like wildfire in Ondo State.

“While it is no longer news that Governor Akeredolu is dealing with health issues as this was made clear in the viral voice note that was released by Ondo State First Lady, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, in recent weeks, the governor’s rumoured battle with blood cancer, his bedridden condition, and his inability to sign documents have taken centre stage.

“While the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ondo State had enthusiastically and eagerly anticipated that the Governor would refute such rumours by presenting himself to the public, the silence from the Governor’s camp and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State is concerning and alarming.

“To us at Ondo SDP, therefore, their silence and failure to deny or confirm the information implies consent.

“There are now serious doubts about Governor Akeredolu’s capacity to continue to govern the Sunshine State as his medical conditions remain shrouded in secrecy.

“It is quite disturbing that the state of the governor’s health has become a topic of state curiosity and concern.

” This situation continues to undermine the ability of the State government to fulfil its obligations and commitments, including those requiring the government to provide economic pathways to millions of people facing absolute poverty and uncertainty in the Sunshine State due to the reckless and insensitive removal of subsidy by the APC-led federal government.

“Ondo SDP call on Arakunrin to respect the good people of Ondo State who have voted for him twice by presenting his medical records to the general public.

“We strongly believe that the good people of Ondo State have the right to know about the medical conditions of Arakunrin Akeredolu.

“In contrast to ordinary residents who have the right to keep their health state to themselves, high-level elected officials like Arakunrin, whose treatment is being paid for by the public, cannot hide behind personal rules.

“Similarly, because Governor Akeredolu’s position is that of a trustee, he is required, as the governor of Ondo State, to inform the residents of Ondo State accurately about his present medical conditions.

“Ensuring full access to his medical data would also assist and prevent instances and situations where the governor’s health is the daily subject of speculative interpretations, embarrassing commentary, and incomplete, vague, and erroneous reports.

” Ironically, Ondo SDP recalled that Arakunrin Akeredolu was one of the primary figures who actively and vocally criticised and called for late President Umar Musa Yar’Adua’s resignation when the latter suffered poor health condition in 2009.

” Now, Arakunrin Akeredolu has done the exact opposite by clinging to power and hiding the true state of his health from people as he battles with ill health.

Adewale added that “While we pray for the speedy recovery of Mr Governor, it is high time he did the needful.