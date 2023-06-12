Ondo oil communities give 48 hr ultimatum to Chevron over marginalisation

— Threatens to attack facilities in mandate area

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Oil communities in llaje council area of Ondo state, have asked the state government to call the oil giant, Chevron Nigeria Limited to order the marginalisation of local contractors in the award of contracts.

The communities under the aegis of indigenes and the Amalgamation of Ilaje Ugbo Coastal Communities Association (AMAICOMMA), said the appeal was to avoid breach of peace in the communities.

It has therefore issued “a fresh notice, and final notice of 48 hours, for Chevron Nigeria Ltd to address all our requests and take appropriate actions to accommodate our demand as stated in all our previous correspondences.

The communities in a letter signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Barrister Wole Ogungbeje and Kehinde Omoyele, to the state governor Rotimi Akeredolu, said that the oil company was ” abusing our civil methods of handling issues as we have been taking for granted.

According to them ” Chevron has flagrantly refused to toe the path of peace by colluding with Obayelu and his cohorts who are currently parading and masquerading themselves as executive of a body (PIA) that has not been registered.

“Chevron Nigeria Ltd in its usual ways of using divide and rule tactics, has been romancing with Obayelu led unregistered body to short-change the Ilaje nation by cornering and diverting our commonwealth.

“It is of interest to note that, immediately Obayelu appointed himself as the chairman of the trust, he swiftly registered as a contractor to Cheveron so as to divert benefits for himself and his cohorts.

“Ilajes have not been known to act cowardly especially in the face of criminal provocation, blatant abuse and injustice perpetrated against the host community.

“It is a gross irresponsibility on the part of Chevron Nigeria Ltd to attract unnecessary and avoidable hostility to her investment in Ilaje land. Prior now, we have issued a 72 hour ultimatum which has since expired.

” Chevron has still not comply with our modest demands of dealing with AMAICOMMA, the existing and recognised body in the oil producing communities.

“Consequent upon Chevron’s affront, and lack of respect for the pursuit of peace in the resolution of this matter, we now issue a fresh notice, and final notice of 48 hours, for Chevron Nigeria Ltd to address all our requests and take appropriate actions to accommodate our demand as stated in all our previous correspondences.

“We reiterate that this window serves as the final opportunity to allow reason reign instead of resorting to violence.

*They therefore called on “the Ondo state government to compel Chevron to allow peace to reign in the once volitile Ilaje nation. For the avoidance of doubt, we will take the battles to all Chevron facilities in our mandate area, all in the name of honouring the choice made by Chevron.