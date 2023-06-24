Ondo court remands footballer, plumber for raping 16-yr-old girl

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A footballer, Babajide Folorunso and a plumber, Damilola Ayodeji, have been ordered to be remanded in prison, by a family court sitting at Oke- Eda, in Akure, Ondo state capital, for defiling a 16-year-old girl.

The accused persons, who were brought before the Court on two counts of conspiracy and rape, allegedly committed the offences on March 24, 2023 about 5pm at Igisogba ijoka, Akure. They were arraigned by officials of Ondo State Ministry Women Affairs for the offences.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Martins Olowofeso, said the defendants, conspired to have carnal knowledge of the victim.

Olowofeso, said that the offences contravened Sections 3(1), 516, 3(2c) of the Ondo State Violence Against Persons (Prohibitions ) Law 2021.

The pleas of the defendants were not taken for want of jurisdiction. Olowofeso prayed for an order to remand them at the correctional centre, while he supported it with an affidavit.

However, the trial Magistrate A Aduroja, asked the police to produce the medical report before she would rule on the remand application. On tendering the medical report, the magistrate remanded the defendants in the Olokuta Correctional Centre, pending the issuance of advice from the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Aduroja, thereafter, adjourned the case till August 24, 2023, for outcome of advice.