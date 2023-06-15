On the function of ‘and’ in text interpretation

By AYO AYODELE

In the words of an 18th century English writer, Lord Chesterfield: “Words are the dress of thoughts: which should no more be presented in rags, tatters, and dirt than your person should.” Thoughts are mental cognitive processes about events, places, people and the world around us. These processes birth ideas that are ultimately codified and communicated in words.

It is then the ability to decode these words by the intended hearer that ensures a successful transference of the thought of one person to another. Generally, communicative success is built on the shared background knowledge of the participants about the ‘thought’ in terms of the language, culture, situation and the topic that generated it.

In particular, it is required that the language users understand the affinity shared by words when they co-occur in particular syntactic environments. For example, to understand the meaning of ‘and’, the other elements that come before and after it must be considered, just in the same way ‘only’ will be understood in the light of where it is positioned in a group of words. Suffice to say, therefore, that when words are used, they capture the letter (what is actually said) and the spirit (the essence, interpretation, nuances) of the thought that birthed it.

From a linguistic perspective, the Merriam-Webster dictionary, describes the role of ‘and’ as expressing the relation of connection or addition. Basically, it is used to join elements – words, phrases, clauses, or sentences, which are often grammatically equal, in terms of their status as independent components of language structure. Other traditional functions of and include: showing the sequence in which things or events happen.

For example: ‘He wrote the examination and travelled immediately’- showing that one thing causes another. Another example: ‘Some people in government lied to us in the past and now no one will believe them’- connecting words that are repeated for emphasis. ‘Nigeria’s economy is going to take years and years to repair all the damage’; and introducing an additional comment orinterjection, e.g: ‘If it came to a choice—and this was the worst thing—she would turn her back on her parents’.

There are other expressions such as: together with, as well as, in addition to, along with that bear similarity with and but which have the force of excluding the nominal element that follows them from the clausal predicative information that operates on the nominal element before them. For example: ‘The executive, in addition to the legislature, is guilty of inaction’. In this instance, though it is taken that both the executive and the legislature cannot be absolved of guilt, the focus is on only the executive.

In the light of the recent discursive engagements regarding the use of ‘and’ in Section 134 of the Nigerian Constitution, I seek to examine, in this contribution, the grammatical and textual function of and within a pedagogical framework. Section 134 of the Nigerian Constitution states that:

A candidate for an election to the office of President shall be deemed to have been duly elected, where, there being only two candidates for the election – (a) he has the majority of votes cast at the election; and (b) he has not less than one-quarter of the votes cast at the election in each of at least two-thirds of all the states in the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The word ‘and’ features twice in Section 134: first, in the clause initial position where it joins clause (a) to (b) and establishes the sequential relation in which the information provided by the two clauses stand to each other. The second occurrence of ‘and’ in the section is found between two noun phrases, ‘all the states in the Federation’ and ‘the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja’. While the first mention of ‘and’ seems not problematic, the second mention has been the subject of analysis and interpretation some of which bother on considerations other than linguistic.

The question this raises therefore is: what are the elements connected or joined by ‘and’ in Section 134(b) of the Constitution? As noted above, the elements joined are: 1. All the states in the Federation, 2. The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. These two elements stand together, within Section 134 (b), in a compound relationship that allots an independent status to “all the states in the Federation”, and “the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja”.

The implication of this is they both have some elements of the sentence in common. When re-written, it goes like this: a candidate for an election to the office of President shall be deemed to have been duly elected, where … (b)(i): He has not less than one-quarter of the votes cast at the election ineach of at least two-thirds of all the states in the Federation (and) (ii) he has not less than one-quarter of the votes cast at the election inthe Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The bold expressions (in i & ii) are the elements which have been merged to eliminate grammatical repetition and informational redundancy; so long as the now ellipted element in (ii) is recoverable in the environment of the new compound element. Thus, the product of the merger would read: he has not less than one-quarter of the votes cast at the electionin each of at least two-thirds of all the states in the Federation (and) the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Though it could be argued that grammatically ‘and’ binds together ‘all the states in the Federation’ and ‘the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja’, it nevertheless has a strong cohesive and semantic tie with ‘not less than one-quarter of the votes cast at the election in each of at least two-thirds of’. Such a cohesive tie enables the interpretation of one clause element in the light of another one between which there exists a dependency relation.

Thus, the interpretation in consonance with this line of argument will be that the presidential candidate MUST have not less than one-quarter of the votes cast at the election BOTH in each of at least two-thirds of all the states in the Federation AND in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. Put differently, the presidential candidate MUST have not less than one-quarter of the votes cast at the election NOT ONLY in each of at least two-thirds of all the states in the Federation BUT ALSO in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Generally, text writers employ various rhetorical strategies to structure information in a cohesive and coherent manner. One such strategy emphasises the arrangement of clausal information in terms of theme-rheme. The Theme is the clause constituent that is indicated by front position (usually before the verbal constituent) and therefore serves as a point of departure for the message. The Rheme simply consists of everything following the Theme and serves as a development for the Theme.

In other words, in its conceptualisation, theme ordinarily contains known or given information, while rheme presents a new information of which the predicate elements of verb, complement and adverbial are the exponents. Consequently, Section 134 (b) will yield the following structure: (i) presidential candidate in an election (given information); (ii) must have(required verbal action); (iii) ‘not less than one-quarter of the votes cast at the election (expected result); (iv) in each of at least two-thirds of all the states in the Federation (1st location of result expected); (v)and (conjunction); (vi) the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja’(second location of result expected).

It is clear from the information units that not less than one-quarter of the votes cast at the election is in relation to two specified locations; namely: all the states in the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

