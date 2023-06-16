Omo-Agege made Delta proud as DSP – Ogumu

The All Progressives Congress Gubernatorial coordinator in Ika North East Mr. Promise Ogumu, has said that the immediate past Deputy Senate President Sen Ovie Omo-Agege, has made the people of Delta State and Nigeria proud as Nigeria Deputy Senate president.

Ogumu, in an interview with Newsmen, said Omo-Agege as a senator and deputy senate president didn’t attract developments to his senatorial district Delta Central only but to other senatorial districts which include Delta South and Delta North.



He said Omo-Agege believes in equity and fairness which enabled him in reaching out to Deltans and non-Deltans by ensuring projects are attracted to Delta State.



While commending Omo-Agage for serving the people of Delta State and Nigeria effectively, he urged the senator not to give up on contributing his quota to the development of Delta State and Nigeria at large.



“ The immediate past deputy senate president, Sen Ovie Omo-Agege track records are unprecedented.

“Omo-Agege is the best senator ever produced by the Urhobo’s nation considering his impacts in the last eight years.



“Omo-Agege antecedents have shown to the world that he is always prepared ahead of time”,

He has facilitated numerous projects for Delta State which made the people of Delta State love and appreciate him more.



Omo-Agege is not a selfish politician and that was why he made sure the Ndokwa people have a federal institution.



He has attracted projects to the three senatorial districts in Delta State as a senator representing Delta Central Senatorial district.



“Omo-Agege has fulfilled his campaign promises to the Urhobo nation and Delta State at large”.

He has achieved a lot as a senator that we are happy for and that is why we are celebrating him for the fruitful eight years.



“His achievements as a senator are legendary,” he said.