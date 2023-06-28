Omo-Agege felicitates Muslims, says Nigerians need to bond together to beat challenges

Former Deputy President of the Senate and gubernatorial candidate of the APC in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has urged Muslims to continue to work for the unity of the country for the current economic challenges to be overcome.

In his message to commemorate the Muslim festival of Eid el-Kabir, he noted that in an atmosphere characterised by crucial decisions that need to be taken by the leadership of the country, only in unity and eschewing divisive tendencies will Nigeria overcome.

“At a time like this where our dear country is facing serious economic challenges, we need united country and support for our leaders for Nigeria to overcome”, Omo-Agege noted.

“Fortunately for our country, we have a leadership that knows what is needed and is willing to take bold decisions to bring Nigeria back to the path of growth and prosperity. On this auspicious occasion of Eid el-Kabir, I urge the Muslim ummah to continue to promote the virtues that will bring unity to Nigeria”, he said.

In a press release issued today by Mr. Sunny Areh, his media adviser, the former Deputy Senate President urged Moslems to keep up promoting the spirit of brotherhood, peaceful co-existence and support with prayers for the nation’s leaders.

Omo-Agege said that with unity of purpose and an atmosphere of peace, the current economic challenges will surely be overcome.