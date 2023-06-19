Omimi eulogizes Oborevwori at 60

Immediate past Political Adviser to former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Daniel Omimi Esquire, has paid glowing tributes to the state Governor, Rt Hon Elder Sheriff Oborevwori , as he marks his 60th birthday anniversary, today.

Omimi, in a congratulatory statement to the Governor and made available to newsmen in Asaba, said 60 years on planet Earth marked by service to humanity by the Governor was worth rolling out the drums for

Describing the RT Hon Sheriff’s diamond birthday anniversary as the icing on the cake after the hard-won victory over legal hurdles and the Governorship elections, the immediate past Political Adviser said there is every reason for the Governor to return all glory to his creator.

Omimi Esquire said since assuming office as Governor on Monday, May 29th, 2023, Rt Hon Oborevwori has demonstrated his deep knowledge of governance by hitting the ground running with key appointments of Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief of Staff, and Senior Political adviser, paving way for the constitution of the state executive council in the near future after the inauguration of the state house of Assembly recently.

While noting that Oborevwori’s eventual emergence as Governor has vindicated him as a man of destiny, Omimi said he is confident that the Governor’s MORE agenda was primed towards elevating the living standards of Deltans upon the foundation already laid by immediate past Governor , Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa , through his Stronger Delta vision.

The immediate past Political Adviser, therefore, sued for the support of all well-meaning Deltans for the success of the Oborevwori administration under the PDP platform.

“On behalf of my family, political associates, and well-meaning people of Warri south, l heartily congratulate a man of destiny, his Excellency, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Governor of Delta State, on the joyful occasion of his diamond (60th) birthday anniversary. Your Excellency, your emergence as Governor has clearly demonstrated that you were ordained by God to be in the saddle at this point in time . What that translates to, is that God has put his seal of approval on your MORE agenda and will hasten it to fruition and Delta will witness more of every good democratic dividend under your watch. May God continue to guide, guard and grant you wisdom to pilot the affairs of our mini Nigeria state. Happy birthday, your Excellency”, Omimi said