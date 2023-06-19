Omaduvie salutes Oborevwori at 60

Immediate Past Special Assistant on Youth Development to Delta State Government Abm. Omaduvie Sunday has congratulated the Delta State Governor Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as he turned 60 on Monday.

In a congratulatory message, Omaduvie lauded Oborevwori for being an ambassador to youths over the years.

Omaduvie who described Oborevwori’s achievements as remarkable said he will bring more developments to Delta State.

“Oborevwori’s 60th birthday is a blessing and we give all appreciation to God for granting him good health to celebrate his 60th birthday.

“His impressive performance since he assumed office as Governor has brought great joy to us.

“Your Excellency, you have remained steadfastly and committed in state craftsmanship since you became governor.

“I celebrate you for achievements over the years and it’s my prayer that God will be with you always.”