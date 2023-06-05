Oluwo urges labour unions to embrace dialogue not strike

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdurosheed Akanbi has pleaded with the organised labour unions in Nigeria to embrace dialogue over the removal of fuel subsidies rather than embarking on industrial action or street protest.

Oluwo in a statement by his media aide, Alli Ibraheem on Monday said subsidy has remained a clog in the nation’s wheel of progress, hence, sought the unions understanding in making sure it becomes history.

While admonishing the union leaders not to subject themselves to be used as a political instrument to retain a subsidy regime which enriches a few individuals, he charged the organised labour to embrace the roundtable towards getting a living wage and other palliatives for the populace.

“I appeal to the labour unions to cooperate with the Nigerian government at this critical phase of laying a new national foundation. They should be watchful and conduct themselves to the advantage of the Nigerian masses in checkmating the organized crime committed by the few rich benefitting hugely from fuel subsidy.

“To win the war against enriching the few at the expense of our collective patrimony, the unions should not embark on inordinate protest or strike action capable of being hijacked by political elements.

“Failure to face the reality will result in continuous wastage of avoidable spending of trillions on fuel subsidy for the remaining part of this year. The labour union should commit their time to dialogue with the government on salary increment and other palliative and avoid industrial action which will do more harm than good to our striving economy.

“The time for Nigeria to grow is now. It’s never late. Let’s come together to fight the bane clogging our wheel of progress”, it reads.