Olubadan tasks NIS to tackle delays in issuance of passports

The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Lekan Balogun has advised the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to tackle delays in the issuance of International passports.

The Olubadan gave the advice on Tuesday when the new Comptroller of NIS in Oyo State, Mr Mohammed Umar, visited him in Ibadan.

According to Oba Balogun, International passport is a document that all bonafide citizens of a country are entitled to, as such accessing it should not be cumbersome.

He said passport applicants now wait for months to access the document, sàying this does not portray the agency in good light.

The traditional ruler, therefore, urged the new NIS Comptroller to leverage on the new passport office in Oyo town to speed up actions on the issuance of passports.

He said this would eliminate the frustration being faced by applicants.

“We have a lot of complaints arising from the delay in obtaining the document.

“I want to appeal to you to use your good office to ameliorate the suffering of our people,” he added.

The Olubadan, however, commended NIS for tackling irregular migration and human trafficking.

“I must commend your agency on the efforts at tackling the problems of illegal immigrants and human trafficking.

“With the dawn of a new era birthing in Nigeria under the new President Bola Tinubu, it is very hopeful that all the factors breeding the twin problems would be tackled”, he added.

Ealier, the NIS Comptroller in the state commended Oba Balogun for his efforts to ensure that peace reigns in his domain.

Umar sought for Olubadan’s support, especially in the area of sensitisation of people against harbouring illegal immigrants and human trafficking.

He also pleaded with the Olubadan to mobilise members of Advisory Council, Mogajis and Baales to sensitise Ibadan residents on border controls to checkmate the activities of illegal aliens and those encroaching border communities.

He assured the Ibadan traditional ruler that the Service would step up efforts to reduce the time in issuance of international passports.

He called on Nigerians seeking to travel abroad to make sure they get genuine documents to avoid running foul of the law.(NAN)