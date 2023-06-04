Olu The Waves speaks on shooting Iyanya’s videos, new projects

By Ayo Onikoyi

For top rated music-video director and cinematographer, Oyefeso Oluwamayowa Olumide popularly known as Olu The Wave, the journey to becoming one of the most respected cinematographers started some years back as his works now place him as one of the most sought in the music industry.

From shooting more than five top notch music videos for Kukere crooner, Iyanya, to delivering top music videos for other music artistes, he has stayed on top of his game.

Speaking about handling big budgets in a competitive industry that keeps demanding that he raises his game to new heights, founder of ‘A Strange Picture’ said creativity will continue to rule the world.

“The competition may be rife in the music industry but when people, the who is who, in the music business consider the number of videos I have shot in the last few months and many others that are coming, many people will agree with me that my works speak volume,” he told Potpourri in a chat,

Speaking about working with Iyanya on some of his projects, especially ‘Call’, which featured female music star, Ayra Star, ‘Like’, featuring Kizz Daniel and Davido, he maintained that he wants to concentrate on delivering jaw-dropping effects that would rival whatever they do in any part of the world.

“I want people to know that when it comes to a sick and wavy video, I am their plug”, he said