Olamide my favourite Nigerian artiste — Osimhen

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has revealed that popular Nigerian rapper Olamide is his favourite artiste.

The 2022/23 Serie A winner made this known in an interview with Pooja Media.

According to Osimhen, listening to past hits from the YBNL boss before matches always inspires him.

“First of all like during my spare time after lunch we are relaxing for like two, three hours before the final meeting to get to the stadium, I listen to Olamide’s rap he’s done in recent years that is inspirational to me. Olamide is my best musician actually in Nigeria, I use to listen to him I have his playlist.

“Then after before I go for the team meeting I say my prayers and when we are in the bus I use to listen to Nas and Damian Marley’s ‘Only The Strong Survive’.

“When I listen to these songs I always put it in my head that I’m going for war everytime, when I’m playing I’m going for war. It’s not like I’m going there to die or someone is going to die but I feel like only the strong means I want to win I don’t want to lose.

“These are the songs that I actually listen to that really psych me up.“

Osimhen guided Napoli to their first Serie A title since 1990.

The 24-year-old won the golden boot award after scoring 26 goals in the Italian topflight.