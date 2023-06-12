Okuboyejo flaunts Taeps’s feat on Animation film

By Esther Onyegbula

Adeoyin Okuboyejo is flaunting Taeps nation Studio’s partnership with Fimhouse Cinema on animation film Ewa’.

People gathered to watch ‘Ewa’ at the prestigious MX4D screens in Filmhouse Landmark.

The screening pulled together diverse audiences including children from Greensprings, Corona Schools and representatives from the office of the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism.

Ewa is the second project from Taeps Animation Studios coming off from ‘The Satchel’ released earlier in January 2021.

It is a comedic story that centres around a young boy, Ranti, who wants to grow taller before the next school term.

It plays on the mythical and common, ‘Eat Beans and You’ll Grow’ phrase.

“It is produced in Stellar 4K, it is the first animation film to achieve this feat in Nigeria.

Speaking on the film, Taeps CEO, Adeoyin Okuboyejo said, “We are proud everyone gets to see Ewa after one and a half years producing it.

“We had two incredible showings on the 13th and 27th of May and audience feedback was that ‘we enjoyed it and hoped it was longer’

“Now, we are getting requests from other cities, Abuja, Ibadan and even countries UK, Canada to see Ewa.

“I will say this is very rewarding you know and this is just the start of what we are building at Taeps.

“This is a story that is very familiar to audiences and we plan to build on this and hopefully expand it into a larger story.

“Additionally, we are very excited about the new projects we’re embarking on! These are incredible stories and we are already in pre-production on these stories, so, stay tuned and follow us on all our social media pages to find out more.

“Taeps Animation Studios had a private screening earlier in January where they welcomed investors and industry colleagues.

“The studio earlier mentioned they are building the Disney-Pixar of Africa – a feat that has not been achieved by any studio in Africa.

“We look forward to seeing companies like this contribute greatly to the entertainment space and the future of Africa through powerful African stories that can be enjoyed globally just like Afrobeats.”