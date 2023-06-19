Okowa congratulates Anaba as Editors’ President

Eze Anaba

Former Governor of Delta, Sen. Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated the Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr Eze Anaba, on his emergence as President of Nigeria Guild of Editors.

In a statement by his Spokesman, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa said that Anaba’was an astute journalism professional, and that his new responsibility as number one editor in Nigeria was well-deserved.

He remarked that Nigeria had been plagued by a plethora of challenges which had weighed it down in many facets, and charged Anaba to galvanize the media to champion the course for a new nation.

The former governor particularly urged the new president of the Guild to promote professionalism in media practice in Nigeria, and build on the strong and ethical legacies of his predecessors.

“It’s remarkable to acknowledge that your emergence as President of Nigeria Guild of Editors came at a critical time in our nation.

“The country is contending with an avalanche of deep socio-economic, political and ethnic crises threatening its unity. The situation needs professionals, including the media, for redemption.

“I, therefore, urge you, Mr Anaba, to mobilise the media community to truly don its toga of Fourth Estate of the Realm to join forces with democratic stakeholders to re-engineer the country,” he said.

Okowa also advised the new editors’ president to embrace God for wisdom and grace to lead the exalted media leaders.