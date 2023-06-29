Okotie-Eboh congratulates Sierra Leone’s President Bio on re-election victory 

The son of Nigeria’s First Finance Minister and the immediate past Regent of Warri Kingdom Prince Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh has congratulated President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone over his re-election victory.

Recall that the Chief Electoral Commissioner of Sierra Leone, Mohamed Kenewui Konneh announced yesterday that Bio, 59, was re-elected with 56.17 percent of Saturday’s vote, his top rival, Samura Kamara of the All People’s Congress (APC), came second with 41.16 percent.

Okotie- Eboh prayed for God’s grace and wisdom for the president to continue to lead Sierra Leone into glorious improvements and development in all strata of national and international spheres.

He urged Sierra Leoneans to join hands with this administration in the business of repositioning the nation, the former Regent of Warri Kingdom also appealed to the other contestants to see the emergence of President Julius Maada Bio as the will of God. He stressed that the business of nation-building requires that “all hands must be on deck” to attain success.