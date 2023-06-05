Okigwe zone leaders endorse Gov Uzodimma for 2nd tenure

In a significant political development, leaders from the Okigwe Zone in Imo State have come together to endorse the re-election bid of Governor Hope Uzodimma. The endorsement was made under the umbrella of the Okigwe Political Consultative Assembly (OPOCA), a prominent political body representing the interests of the zone.

The leaders expressed their admiration and gratitude to Governor Uzodimma for his unwavering commitment and love towards the Okigwe Zone. They commended him for his numerous appointments that have benefited the people of the zone, recognizing his efforts in ensuring fair representation and inclusivity.

Furthermore, the Okigwe Political Consultative Assembly congratulated Governor Uzodimma on his well-deserved national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON). They also acknowledged his emergence as the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), a position that highlights his influence and leadership within the party.

The leaders of the Okigwe Zone extolled Governor Uzodimma for his remarkable achievements in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people. They specifically mentioned the completion of critical infrastructure projects such as the Owerri-Okigwe road, Owerri-Orlu road, and the ongoing Owerri-Mbaise-Umuahia road. These developmental projects have had a significant positive impact on the lives of the people in the zone.

In light of these accomplishments, the Okigwe Political Consultative Assembly wholeheartedly endorsed Governor Hope Uzodimma for a second term in office. The leaders expressed their confidence in his ability to continue steering the state towards progress and prosperity believing that his re-election will ensure the consolidation of the achievements made so far and bring even more development to the Okigwe Zone.

The leaders pledged their unwavering support and commitment to Governor Uzodimma’s re-election bid. They assured him of their collective effort in mobilizing support for his campaign and working tirelessly to ensure his victory at the polls. Their endorsement serves as a rallying call to all residents of the Okigwe Zone to unite and stand behind Governor Uzodimma in his quest for a second term.

Notable leaders present at the endorsement included Barr. Emeka Nduka, the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly; Chief Cosmos Iwu, the Secretary to the Government of Imo State; Chief Barr C.O.C Akaolisa, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice; Hon Barr Rex anunobi, Commissioner For transport; Hon. Egwu, Commissioner for Women and Gender Affairs, Hon. Mrs ruby Emele, Commissioner for LGA and Chieftaincy affair; Comr. Simon Ebegbulam, Commissioner for trade and investment; Chief Major Emenike, Commissioner for Environment; Hon. Jerry Egemba, Commissioner for Tourism; Hon. Emeka Okoronkwo, Commissioner for Youths and Sports; Hon. Lady love Ineh, Commissioner for Housing; Deputy State Chairman APC, Hon. Dan Ogu; Hon. Idoka, APC state youth coordinator; Hon. Kate ubani, zonal APC women leader, Dr Elly dibia (Cord. all development centre in Okigwe); and several other distinguished individuals holding key positions in the state government. The endorsement also received backing from political appointees, traditional rulers, and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the zone.

With this strong endorsement from the leaders of the Okigwe Zone, Governor Hope Uzodimma’s re-election bid has gained significant momentum. The support and confidence bestowed upon him by the Okigwe Political Consultative Assembly and other key stakeholders are indicative of the positive impact his administration has made in the lives of the people.