Okeke, LP official, advocates Kanu’s release for national healing, peace in S-East

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

By Dennis Agbo

The National Vice Chairman (South East) of the Labour Party, Chief Innocent Okeke has canvassed for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, as a pathway to national healing and cession of insecurity in the southeast geopolitical zone.



Okeke said that he used the opportunity of his birthday to reminiscence on the problems of the country, particularly the southeast, and came to the conclusion that the release of Kanu is a route to a quicker realisation of peace in the troubled region.



In a statement he made available, on Monday, Okeke stressed that the key to resolving the problem rests on the Federal Government’s adherence to Court orders and judgment, which have discharged and acquitted Nnamdi Kanu.

He described Kanu as a prominent Igbo leader detained by the Nigerian government for advocating for the self-determination of the Igbo people from Nigeria.

“Since his detention, there have been growing calls for his release by both local and international stakeholders. The release Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government will help to promote peace and unity in Nigeria.

The continued detention of Kanu has further deepened the already existing mistrust and resentment between the Igbo youths and the Nigerian Government,” Okeke said.

He further said that Kanu’s detention is a clear violation of his Fundamental Human Rights, Rule of Law, and Due Process, including the right to freedom of expression and the right to a fair trial.

“It is also against the spirit of justice, equity, and fairness, which are fundamental values in any democratic society. The continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is an abuse of court orders.

“Since his rearrest through extraordinary rendition from far way Kenya, the authorities have not formally charged him with any new crime, nor have they allowed him freedom like every other Nigerian.

“The authorities must abide by the court orders and grant Kanu his right to freedom. The disregard for the rule of law in Kanu’s case does not only affect him but the entire justice system and the citizens’ trust in the judiciary.

“I therefore call on Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally, for I trust it’s within his power, and he can release him without further delay. Buhari’s government played politics with Kanu’s release, I expect Tinubu to do something differently.

“Releasing Kanu will also help to deescalate the ongoing conflict between the Federal Government and the restive youth groups across Nigeria.

It will create an atmosphere for dialogue and peaceful resolution of conflicts, which is crucial for sustainable development and nation-building.

“The forthcoming governorship election in Imo state on November 11 is a matter of concern for me. Various local government areas such as Oru East, Oru West, Oguta, Orlu, Okigwe, Orsu, and Njaba are now ghost areas and have all been taken over by insecurity caused by both State and non State actors.

“The incessant harm they have caused to people and their properties has led to an atmosphere of fear, and it is expected that voter turnout may be low.

“However, if Nnamdi Kanu is released as ordered by Court of competent jurisdiction it is likely that these hoodlums will lay down their arms and engage in dialogue with the Federal Government. This may bring about an end to the threat to the lives and properties of people in Imo state and the wider South East region,” Okeke said.