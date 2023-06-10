‘Okansoso’ premieres on Apata TV amid funfare

By Benjamin Njoku

‘Okansoso’, a stirring feature length film recently premiered on Apata TV’s YouTube channel amid fun fare.

The film, which is produced by Obadina Olamilekan Fala Jnr, son of veteran actor, filmmaker, and director Mr Monsuru Obadina, a.k.a. Fala dwells on the intricate and profound human yearnings for wealth, children, and health. It tells the story of a couple destined to receive only one of these cherished life gifts.

The couple, brought to life by the versatile talents of Ibrahim Chatta and his on-screen wife, embarked on a poignant journey as they navigated their difficult choice, capturing viewers’ hearts. The compelling narrative of ‘Okansoso’ was further elevated by a stellar cast, including A-list actors such as Yinka Quadri, Jumoke George, Kemi Koreden among others, providing an unforgettable cinematic experience.

‘Okansoso’ is a testament to Fala JNR’s unwavering commitment to producing high-quality content, solidifying his reputation as a dynamic force in the film industry. With the successful premiere on Apata TV’s YouTube channel, ‘Okansoso’ embarked on an emotional and compelling journey that resonates with viewers. The film is co-directed by Wale Ilebiyi and the venerable Monsuru Obadina Fala.