Oil Theft: NSCDC boss warns against flouting presidential order

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has read the Riot Act to Commandants in the Niger Delta States to ensure full compliance with a Presidential order to rid the nation’s oil sector of economic saboteurs, vandals, and other categories of criminals.

Director, Public Relations at the NSCDC Headquarters, Commandant Olusola Odumosu disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

“Having summoned the concerned State Commandants to the National Headquarters of the Corps in Abuja, the CG gave them marching orders to immediately rejig their anti-vandal units as a measure to arrest oil theft and vandalism of critical national assets”, he stated.

According to Odumosu, the CG warned that President Bola Tinubu had declared zero tolerance for crude oil theft, illegal oil bunkering, and other frivolous dealings in petroleum products and that anyone found aiding and abetting economic saboteurs will face the full wrath of the law.

“This meeting became necessary to convey President Bola Tinubu’s directive on the absolute need to end all sharp practices in the nation’s oil sector.

“Oil remains the mainstay of our economy, you must therefore rejig your Anti-vandal Units to end the problem of oil theft in compliance with the Federal Government’s directives.

“We have a duty to protect our oil and gas sector from vandalism and prevent illegal bunkerers from destroying our oil installations, infrastructure, and earnings” the CG stressed.

Audi charged the State Commandants to maintain 24-hour surveillance of oil facilities across the country, work with host communities and gather credible intelligence to checkmate the menace.

He emphasised the need for safe keeping of all exhibits, security of exhibit centres, and strict adherence to the code of ethics and standard operating procedure of the Corps.

He warned that his administration will not condone any compromise or unethical conduct from any command or personnel, promising to hold any State Commandant accountable for oil theft, acts of indiscipline, or breakdown of law and order in their domains.