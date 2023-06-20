Oil theft not poor man’s business – Bassey

File image of a man working at an illegal oil refinery site near river Nun, Bayelsa State. REUTERS.

….says $12bn needed to clean up Bayelsa

…wants govt to order IOCs to clear mess in N’Delta

….as royal fathers, others call for deliberate action to address ailing environment

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Director, Health of Mother Earth Foundation, HOMEF, Rev Nnimmo Bassey, has asserted that oil theft in the Niger Delta region is not a poor man’s business.

Speaking during the 10th Year anniversary of HOMEF in Abuja, Bassey who is the Founder expressed pain over the menace of oil theft and degradation of the Niger Delta region, and said nobody can just jump into the business of oil theft in the Niger Delta, because it is highly capital intensive and highly coordinated, which involves both state and non-state actors in the criminal business.

On the 10th anniversary of HOMEF, he said more needs to be done on the environment in Nigeria and Africa, and pointed out that people need to respect, traditional, indigenous knowledge and technology.

He said in the next 10 years of HOMEF, the Foundation wants to see Africa being reckoned with, where people care for their ecological good, the amount of damage done to the African region must be compensated.

He said: “We don’t have correct data about what is going on, Nigeria doesn’t know how much oil is extracted on a daily basis, how much oil is exported, even how much is lost. This is the crisis we have.

“The government needs to wake up and the local people have been blamed, and this point has to be made, there is no one as one of the speakers said you can just wake up and have access to oil pipeline or break oil pipeline because the place is heavily militarized. So you can’t even carry the crude oil without being noticed but a whole ship can escape Nigerian waters without being arrested.

“Some years back, a ship that was arrested escaped from Naval custody, ship loader with crude oil. So when things like that happened, it shows that the story is deeper than what we are told.

“There is big complicity, oil theft is an industrial business, is not a pleasant business and not a fisherman’s business.”

According to him, the biggest problem now is divestment, is a move by international oil companies will leave the Niger Delta and take their profits either move offshore or go back home.

“We need to have a clear regulation a clear policy and guidelines about what divestment means and how it can be done. Nigerian companies cannot just buy somebody’s liability without the capacity or readiness to rectify the harm that has been done.

“So if Shell, Exxon, Chevron want to go they should be asked to clean up their mess or make sufficient payment.”

Meanwhile, he made it known that the Bayelsa State Government in a report issued said they need $12 billion to clean up Bayelsa State.

“To me is just the beginning because Bayelsa is the most polluted region in the whole world, and of course, this needs to be done.

He also revealed that, “Just offshore of Ondo State, off Awoye Shore, and a field called Oruru 1, there was an oil-gas well blow-out in April 2020, three years ago is still burning and spilling it has not been stopped and being not addressed. How come we have people working and regulating that sector, and such an accident or a crime will go over three years and nothing is being said about it be said about it?”

Also, the Chairman, Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, King Bubaraye Dakolo (Agada iv) asserted that Niger Delta people are not the real oil thieves in the region as being painted and blackmailed.

Dakolo said Niger Delta people called oil thieves are mere victims of the big boys who lives in Abuja, Lagos, France, United States, United Kingdom, and others in luxurious houses.

“Oil thieves should be clearly defined as in the last 70years the oil and gas industry has been pedaling a particular narrative deceiving the whole world that the victims of the oil theft are the thieves but that is not true.

‘If you don’t have education, accomodation, or job, then you try and get some crude oil, and because of that you are painted all over as thieves that is not true, the real oil thieves do not stay in mosquito infested homes or swampy or flood prone areas. The real oil thieves stay in eye-brow areas in Abuja, Lagos, New York City and other good places in the world.

“They have yacht, private jet, golf courses and refineries of their own across the world. So the world should not be deceived an oil thieves cannot be a dirty man, in fact their are government officials that are oil thieves because they depend on cheap stolen crude oil to boost their economy.

“There are nations , groups and individuals that are oil thieves, but I can tell you their is no oil thieves that is dirty”, he pointed.

He also called on government to demonstrate strong political will to address the almost 70 years degradation with all sense of urgency to save the remaining lives in the Niger Delta region.

He also mentioned that the current insecurity situation in the country is traceable to oil and gas resources, and that government should stop lip service to the daunting challenges currently bedeviling the region.

On the Ogoni clean up, the monarch accused the Federal Government of not sustaining the tempo rather has been slow and political about it, and the people continue to suffer and die with no solution in sight.